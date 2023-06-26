Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents a gift to Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff Lt Gen. Viorel Pană during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 10:26
|Photo ID:
|7894280
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-ZV493-4031
|Resolution:
|2000x1601
|Size:
|402.24 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart [Image 15 of 15], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readout of US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.’s counterpart visit with Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff Lt. Gen. Viorel Pană
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT