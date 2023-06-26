Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart [Image 15 of 15]

    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. receives a gift from Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff Lt Gen. Viorel Pană during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:26
    Photo ID: 7894281
    VIRIN: 230627-F-ZV493-4036
    Resolution: 2000x1576
    Size: 377.48 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart [Image 15 of 15], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart
    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart
    CSAF Presents Medal to Romanian Counterpart
    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart
    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart
    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart
    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart
    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart
    Maj. Gen. Daniels Presents Gift to Chief of Romanian Air Force
    Maj. Gen. Daniels Receives Gift From Chief of Romanian Air Force
    Romania counterpart visit Mount Vernon spouse tour
    Romania Lt. Gen. Pană wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Romania Lt. Gen. Pană wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart
    CSAF Hosts Romanian Counterpart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Readout of US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.&rsquo;s counterpart visit with Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff Lt. Gen. Viorel Pană

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Public Affairs
    Andy Morataya JJ904
    CSAF22 CSAF22FET
    Romanian Air Force Staff Lt. Gen. Viorel Pana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT