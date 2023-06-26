Lt. Gen. Viorel Pană, Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff, places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 10:26
|Photo ID:
|7894278
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-LE393-1782
|Resolution:
|2000x1542
|Size:
|447.53 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Romania Lt. Gen. Pană wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 15 of 15], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT