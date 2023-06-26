Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 7894278 VIRIN: 230627-F-LE393-1782 Resolution: 2000x1542 Size: 447.53 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Romania Lt. Gen. Pană wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 15 of 15], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.