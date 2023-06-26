USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts advanced first-aid training

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher Peterson, top, from Kankakee, Ill., demonstrates stretcher carrying techniques on Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Cristal Eller, from Dallas, Ga., during advanced first-aid training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

