    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts advanced first-aid training [Image 7 of 14]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts advanced first-aid training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher Peterson, top, from Kankakee, Ill., demonstrates supporting the neck on Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Cristal Eller, from Dallas, Ga., during advanced first-aid training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 04:35
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts advanced first-aid training [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

