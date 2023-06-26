SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Carl Brasher (T-AKE 7) while transiting the South China Sea. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7894017
|VIRIN:
|230704-N-JO829-1034
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|995.19 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
