USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts an award ceremony on the mess decks

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Lt. Domenic Mariani, right, from Victorville, Calif., pins a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal onto Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Rice, from Houston, during an award ceremony on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|07.02.2023
|07.05.2023 04:35
|7894002
|230703-N-JO829-1004
|2400x1714
|916.65 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|1
|0
