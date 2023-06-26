Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Carl Brasher (T-AKE 7) [Image 10 of 14]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Carl Brasher (T-AKE 7)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) An EC-225 Super Puma helicopter approaches the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Carl Brasher (T-AKE 7). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 04:35
    Photo ID: 7894015
    VIRIN: 230704-N-JO829-1036
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 982.23 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    RAS
    USNS
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

