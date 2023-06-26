USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) celebrates Independence Day

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Stephen Smith, from Charlotte, N.C., prepares ribs in the galley during an Independence Day celebration aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

