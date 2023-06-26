Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chris Cagle, a country music artist, speaks to Soldiers, families and members of the community after a performance during the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. Cagle thanked Soldiers for the selfless service and observed a moment of silence for fallen Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 7892156
    VIRIN: 230701-A-GN091-1452
    Resolution: 4588x3059
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWR
    3rd ID
    Independence Day
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

