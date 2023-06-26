Chris Cagle, a country music artist, speaks to Soldiers, families and members of the community after a performance during the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. Cagle thanked Soldiers for the selfless service and observed a moment of silence for fallen Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration
