Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

Greg Williams and Quan Hall, members of the Hinesville community, enjoy music from DJ Black Rhino during the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. Hall said he came to the celebration to show support for Dru Hill, an R&B group that performed after DJ Black Rhino. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

