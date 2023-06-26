Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration [Image 7 of 8]

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    A guitarist performs alongside country music artist Chris Cagle for Soldiers, families and members of the community during the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. Their performance was the last show before the concluding event of the celebration: the fireworks show. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 7892155
    VIRIN: 230701-A-GN091-1391
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    3rd ID
    Independence Day
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT