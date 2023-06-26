Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

A guitarist performs alongside country music artist Chris Cagle for Soldiers, families and members of the community during the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. Their performance was the last show before the concluding event of the celebration: the fireworks show. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

