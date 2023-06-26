Sgt. Michael Saias, assigned to the 3rd ID Band, performs the national anthem at the beginning of the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. After the national anthem and a speech from Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commander of the 3rd ID, Soldiers, families and members of the community enjoyed performances from Dru Hill and Chris Cagle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 7892153 VIRIN: 230701-A-GN091-1331 Resolution: 3245x4868 Size: 3.94 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.