Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

Soldiers, families and members of the community attend a performance held by DJ Black Rhino during the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program on Fort Stewart hosted the event to celebrate the birth of the U.S. and to recognize the dedication and resilience of our military community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

