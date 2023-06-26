Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

Dru Hill, an R&B group, performs for Soldiers, families and members of the community during the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. The celebration also included food vendors, booths with local businesses, free activities for kids, other musical performances, and a fireworks show. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

