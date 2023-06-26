USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL

230627-N-LK647-1066 KOPER, Slovenia (June 27, 2023) Lt. Brandy Brown, ship’s chaplain, USS Normandy, left, gifts a challenge coin to Dejan Berginc, director of volunteer and mentor operations for Servus/Teen Challenge Slovenia following a community relations project, June 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

