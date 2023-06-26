USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL

230627-N-LK647-1029 KOPER, Slovenia (June 27, 2023) Seaman Apprentice Isaiah Lopez, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), sorts cut wood during a community relations project for Teen Challenge Slovenia, a non-profit organization that helps rehabilitate users of hard drugs, June 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

