USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL

230627-N-LK647-1040 KOPER, Slovenia (June 27, 2023) A view from a project worksite owned by Teen Challenge Slovenia, where Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) helped break down, organize, and sort firewood during a community relations project, June 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

