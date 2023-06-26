USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL

230627-N-LK647-1003 KOPER, Slovenia (June 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) pose for a photo with staff and workers from Teen Challenge Slovenia, a non-profit organization that helps to rehabilitate hard drug addicts, June 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

