    USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL

    KOPER, SLOVENIA

    06.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230627-N-LK647-1064 KOPER, Slovenia (June 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) pose for a photo with staff and workers from Teen Challenge Slovenia, a non-profit organization that helps to rehabilitate hard drug addicts, June 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

