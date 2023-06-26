Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL

    KOPER, SLOVENIA

    06.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230627-N-LK647-1011 KOPER, Slovenia (June 27, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Weldon Dixon, left, Religious Program Specialist Carrie Caton, second from left, and Command Master Chief William Palmer, all assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), clear a field of landscaping debris during a community relations project with Teen Challenge Slovenia, a non-profit organization that helps rehabilitate users of hard drugs, June 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

