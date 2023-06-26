230627-N-LK647-1011 KOPER, Slovenia (June 27, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Weldon Dixon, left, Religious Program Specialist Carrie Caton, second from left, and Command Master Chief William Palmer, all assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), clear a field of landscaping debris during a community relations project with Teen Challenge Slovenia, a non-profit organization that helps rehabilitate users of hard drugs, June 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 08:53 Photo ID: 7891972 VIRIN: 230627-N-LK647-1011 Resolution: 5980x3987 Size: 1.17 MB Location: KOPER, SI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Sailors Participate in COMREL [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.