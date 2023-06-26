Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge [Image 8 of 8]

    Northern Edge

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. Divittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard M. Rusnok, Jr., Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speak with local japanese news reporters about Northern Edge 23-2 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. Interoperability training is crucial for successfully carrying out future joint and multinational endeavors to maintain regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 7891892
    VIRIN: 230628-F-DU754-1008
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

