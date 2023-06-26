U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. Divittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard M. Rusnok, Jr., Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speak with local japanese news reporters about Northern Edge 23-2 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. Interoperability training is crucial for successfully carrying out future joint and multinational endeavors to maintain regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP