U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from the 391st Fighter Squadron taxi on the flight line as U.S. Marine Corps F-35 Lighting IIs land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. The 391st Fighter Squadron’s participation in Northern Edge 23-2 allows Airmen from many career fields to sharpen their skills that are crucial to regional stability in the event of an Indo-Pacific crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

