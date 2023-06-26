U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from the 391st Fighter Squadron taxi on the flight line as U.S. Marine Corps F-35 Lighting IIs land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. The 391st Fighter Squadron’s participation in Northern Edge 23-2 allows Airmen from many career fields to sharpen their skills that are crucial to regional stability in the event of an Indo-Pacific crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7891887
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-DU754-1003
|Resolution:
|4161x2774
|Size:
|471.06 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
