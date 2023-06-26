U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle’s from the 391st Fighter Squadron taxi on the flight line as a U.S. Marine Corps F-35 Lighting II lands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. The 391st Fighter Squadron’s involvement in Northern Edge 23-2 facilitates valuable practice opportunities for Airmen across various career fields, honing critical procedures necessary for regional stability should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

