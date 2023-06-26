U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle’s from the 391st Fighter Squadron taxi on the flight line as a U.S. Marine Corps F-35 Lighting II lands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. The 391st Fighter Squadron’s involvement in Northern Edge 23-2 facilitates valuable practice opportunities for Airmen across various career fields, honing critical procedures necessary for regional stability should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7891888
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-DU754-1004
|Resolution:
|2415x1610
|Size:
|172.64 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
