A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 391st Fighter Squadron arrives in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 fosters collaboration to boost agility and coordination that allows the United States to deliver prompt assistance in the event of a crisis in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7891886
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-DU754-1002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|933.95 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
