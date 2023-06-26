A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 391st Fighter Squadron arrives in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 fosters collaboration to boost agility and coordination that allows the United States to deliver prompt assistance in the event of a crisis in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP