    Northern Edge [Image 5 of 8]

    Northern Edge

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 391st Fighter Squadron arrives in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 fosters collaboration to boost agility and coordination that allows the United States to deliver prompt assistance in the event of a crisis in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 7891889
    VIRIN: 230628-F-DU754-1005
    Resolution: 4738x3159
    Size: 660.46 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    F-15E
    Northern Edge
    366FW
    NE 23-2

