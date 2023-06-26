Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge [Image 7 of 8]

    Northern Edge

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air force Col. Ernesto M. Divittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander speaks with local news reporters about Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 consists of cross-domain training events this summer to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance integration and interoperability when responding to potential crises in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 7891891
    VIRIN: 230628-F-DU754-1007
    Resolution: 5195x3463
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    F-15E
    Northern Edge
    366FW
    NE 23-2

