U.S. Air force Col. Ernesto M. Divittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander speaks with local news reporters about Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 consists of cross-domain training events this summer to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance integration and interoperability when responding to potential crises in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

