U.S. Air force Col. Ernesto M. Divittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander speaks with local news reporters about Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 consists of cross-domain training events this summer to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance integration and interoperability when responding to potential crises in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7891891
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-DU754-1007
|Resolution:
|5195x3463
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
