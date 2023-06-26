230630-N-DY413-1147

NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) A boy from the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau, The Bahamas, speaks to service members attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and from the Rhode Island National Guard at the centre, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023
Location: NASSAU, BS
This work, Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau [Image 12 of 12], by SA Alice Husted