Wasp Departs Nassau

NASSAU, The Bahamas (July 1, 2023) The USS Wasp (LHD 1) departs the port in Nassau, the Bahamas, July 1, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

