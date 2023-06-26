Wasp Departs Nassau

230701-N-DY413-1073
NASSAU, The Bahamas (July 1, 2023) The USS Wasp (LHD 1) departs the port in Nassau, the Bahamas, July 1, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7891870
|VIRIN:
|230701-N-DY413-1073
|Resolution:
|6142x4095
|Size:
|674.17 KB
|Location:
|NASSAU, BS
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
