230701-N-DY413-1027

NASSAU, The Bahamas (July 1, 2023) Cmdr. Jared Ott, left, and Chaplain Cmdr. Keith Brooks, attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), discuss their visit in Nassau as Wasp departs Nassau, The Bahamas, July 1, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 7891866 VIRIN: 230701-N-DY413-1027 Resolution: 2741x4899 Size: 510.25 KB Location: NASSAU, BS Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wasp Departs Nassau [Image 12 of 12], by SA Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.