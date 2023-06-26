Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau [Image 7 of 12]

    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230630-N-DY413-1032
    NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) Chief Religious Program Specialist Joseph Jedding, attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), measures a building while volunteering at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7891872
    VIRIN: 230630-N-DY413-1032
    Resolution: 5142x3428
    Size: 806.12 KB
    Location: NASSAU, BS 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau [Image 12 of 12], by SA Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nassau
    USS Wasp
    Volunteering
    The Bahamas
    Nassau The Bahamas
    Simpson Penn

