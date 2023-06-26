Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau

230630-N-DY413-1032

NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) Chief Religious Program Specialist Joseph Jedding, attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), measures a building while volunteering at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Location: NASSAU, BS