NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) Chaplain Lt. Brandy Bennett, attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), speaks to boys at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and the opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 Photo ID: 7891875 VIRIN: 230630-N-DY413-1174 Location: NASSAU, BS This work, Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau [Image 12 of 12], by SA Alice Husted