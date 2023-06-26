Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau [Image 8 of 12]

    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230630-N-DY413-1147
    NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Wong, Rhode Island National Guard senior enlisted advisor, assists in building a bench alongside Sailors from the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7891873
    VIRIN: 230630-N-DY413-1147
    Resolution: 4756x3171
    Size: 838.14 KB
    Location: NASSAU, BS 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau [Image 12 of 12], by SA Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wasp Departs Nassau
    Wasp Departs Nassau
    Wasp Departs Nassau
    Wasp Departs Nassau
    Wasp Departs Nassau
    Wasp Departs Nassau
    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau
    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau
    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau
    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau
    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau
    Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nassau
    USS Wasp
    State Partnership Program
    Rhode Island National Guard
    The Bahamas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT