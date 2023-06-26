230630-N-DY413-1147

NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Wong, Rhode Island National Guard senior enlisted advisor, assists in building a bench alongside Sailors from the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 7891873 VIRIN: 230630-N-DY413-1147 Resolution: 4756x3171 Size: 838.14 KB Location: NASSAU, BS Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wasp Sailors Volunteer at Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in Nassau [Image 12 of 12], by SA Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.