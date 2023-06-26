Sgts. Sgts. Trevor Wassel, a carpentry and masonry specialist, 210th Engineer Detachment, and Devin Merchant, a plumber with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, measure the length of a piece of wood that they need as a part of a new roof for a building used for room clearing training during annual training, June 20, at Camp Grafton, ND. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 15:59
|Photo ID:
|7891004
|VIRIN:
|230619-Z-ES049-1008
|Resolution:
|2048x1514
|Size:
|969.59 KB
|Location:
|DEVILS LAKE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT