New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard

Sgt. Devin Merchant, a plumber with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG) hammers a nail into a piece of wood used to build a new roof for a room clearing training building during annual training, June 20, at Camp Grafton, ND. This type of training gives NHARNG Soldiers the opportunity to become more proficient subject matter experts in their military occupational specialties. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

