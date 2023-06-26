Sgt. Devin Merchant, a plumber with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, preps to rebuilt a new roof on a room clearing training building to practice his carpentry skills during the unit’s annual training, June 20, at Camp Grafton, ND. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7891002 VIRIN: 230619-Z-ES049-1006 Resolution: 2048x1869 Size: 1.02 MB Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.