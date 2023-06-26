Sgts. Trevor Wassel, a carpentry and masonry specialist, 210th Engineer Detachment, and Devin Merchant, a plumber with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, work together to construct a new roof for a building used for room clearing training to hone their carpentry skills during annual training, June 20, at Camp Grafton, ND. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7891003 VIRIN: 230619-Z-ES049-1007 Resolution: 2048x1336 Size: 904.16 KB Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.