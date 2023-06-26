Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard [Image 7 of 10]

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard

    DEVILS LAKE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgts. Trevor Wassel, a carpentry and masonry specialist, 210th Engineer Detachment, and Devin Merchant, a plumber with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, work together to construct a new roof for a building used for room clearing training to hone their carpentry skills during annual training, June 20, at Camp Grafton, ND. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:59
    Photo ID: 7891003
    VIRIN: 230619-Z-ES049-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1336
    Size: 904.16 KB
    Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US 
    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    masonry
    excavator
    carpentry
    army
    national guard

