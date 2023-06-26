New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard

Pvt. Benjamin Bouchard, a carpentry and masonry specialist, with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), uses a circular saw to cut a piece of wood needed for a new roof being built by NHARNG Soldiers during their annual training, June 20, at Camp Grafton, ND. This type of training gives Soldiers the opportunity to hone on their technical skill sets. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US