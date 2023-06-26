Pvt. Michael Mbwana, interior electrician specialist, and Spc. Michael Rudewicz, carpentry and masonry specialist, with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company steady a piece of siding while Spc. Emily Pitre, a carpentry and masonry specialist, also with the unit, cuts out a portion to fit a window frame on a building during their annual training, June 19, at Camp Grafton, ND. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7890996
|VIRIN:
|230619-Z-ES049-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|845.74 KB
|Location:
|DEVILS LAKE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
