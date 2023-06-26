New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard

Pvt. Michael Mbwana, interior electrician specialist, and Spc. Michael Rudewicz, carpentry and masonry specialist, with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company steady a piece of siding while Spc. Emily Pitre, a carpentry and masonry specialist, also with the unit, cuts out a portion to fit a window frame on a building during their annual training, June 19, at Camp Grafton, ND. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

