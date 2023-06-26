Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard [Image 1 of 10]

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard

    DEVILS LAKE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Michael Mbwana, interior electrician specialist, and Spc. Michael Rudewicz, carpentry and masonry specialist, with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company steady a piece of siding while Spc. Emily Pitre, a carpentry and masonry specialist, also with the unit, cuts out a portion to fit a window frame on a building during their annual training, June 19, at Camp Grafton, ND. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7890996
    VIRIN: 230619-Z-ES049-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 845.74 KB
    Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer Units Assist North Dakota National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    masonry
    excavator
    carpentry
    army
    national guard

