18th Wing members salute U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The final flight recognizes aviators and their accomplishments achieved during their time at a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7889267 VIRIN: 230629-F-IV293-2674 Resolution: 7221x4614 Size: 2 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.