U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, shuts his locker for the last time at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The first time Eaglin was assigned to Kadena, he was the 67th Fighter squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7889264 VIRIN: 230628-F-IV293-2560 Resolution: 7051x4701 Size: 2.02 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.