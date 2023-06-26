Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 2 of 7]

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, shuts his locker for the last time at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The first time Eaglin was assigned to Kadena, he was the 67th Fighter squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:24
    Photo ID: 7889264
    VIRIN: 230628-F-IV293-2560
    Resolution: 7051x4701
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    SMEE
    Snake handling
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT