U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, sits in an F-15C Eagle cockpit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The final flight is an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit, or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 21:24
|Photo ID:
|7889265
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-IV293-2604
|Resolution:
|7518x5012
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
