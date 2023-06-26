U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, sits in an F-15C Eagle cockpit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The final flight is an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit, or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7889265 VIRIN: 230629-F-IV293-2604 Resolution: 7518x5012 Size: 1.81 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.