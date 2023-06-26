18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, takes off on his final flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Eaglin is a command pilot with more than 2,500 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
