U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, takes off on his final flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Eaglin is a command pilot with more than 2,500 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023 This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.