    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 7 of 7]

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Friends and family spray U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin as a part of the final flight tradition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The final flight recognizes aviators and their accomplishments achieved during their time at a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:24
    Photo ID: 7889269
    VIRIN: 230629-F-IV293-2739
    Resolution: 6124x3885
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    SMEE
    Snake handling
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

