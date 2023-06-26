171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program

Newly promoted Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Marissa Hodges, Dale Madonna, Diana Hannah and Jesse Byerly receive their certificate of promotion to Senior Airman at the Enlisted Recognition Program at the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 7, 2023. The certificate was presented by 171st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Charles Wiley, left, and Wing First Shirt, Senior Master Sgt. William Long, right. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

