171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program

Newly promoted Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Kyle Watkins receives his certificate of promotion to Airman 1st Class at the Enlisted Recognition Program at the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 7, 2023. The certificate was presented by 171st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Charles Wiley, right, and Wing First Shirt, Senior Master Sgt. William Long, left. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

