171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program

Newly promoted Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Marissa Hodges poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Darin Beckes after receiving her certificate of promotion to Senior Airman at the Enlisted Recognition Program at the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

