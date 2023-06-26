Newly promoted Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Marissa Hodges poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Darin Beckes after receiving her certificate of promotion to Senior Airman at the Enlisted Recognition Program at the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7887645
|VIRIN:
|230507-Z-NQ177-1007
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|18.61 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT