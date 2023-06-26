171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program

Newly promoted Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Luke Foster, Derrick Cable, Conner Dougherty, Phillip Good, and Ryan Alexander receive their certificate of promotion to Staff Sgt. at the Enlisted Recognition Program at the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 7, 2023. The certificate was presented by 171st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Charles Wiley, left, and Wing First Shirt, Senior Master Sgt. William Long, right. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

