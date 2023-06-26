Newly promoted Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Johanna Malony, Benjamin Bruce, Zachary Braley, and Christian Miller receive their certificate of promotion to Tech. Sgt. at the Enlisted Recognition Program at the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 7, 2023. The certificate was presented by 171st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Charles Wiley, left, and Wing First Shirt, Senior Master Sgt. William Long, right. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 7887642 VIRIN: 230507-Z-NQ177-1004 Resolution: 5752x3827 Size: 17.91 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.