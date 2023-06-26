Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program [Image 4 of 7]

    171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Newly promoted Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Johanna Malony, Benjamin Bruce, Zachary Braley, and Christian Miller receive their certificate of promotion to Tech. Sgt. at the Enlisted Recognition Program at the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 7, 2023. The certificate was presented by 171st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Charles Wiley, left, and Wing First Shirt, Senior Master Sgt. William Long, right. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:17
    Photo ID: 7887642
    VIRIN: 230507-Z-NQ177-1004
    Resolution: 5752x3827
    Size: 17.91 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

