Newly promoted Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen John Hatfield, Jose Moran, Alecia Frederick, Joshua Johnson, Zachery Young, Jonathan Hough, and Jacob Linsenbigler receive their certificate of promotion to Master Sgt. at the Enlisted Recognition Program at the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 7, 2023. The certificate was presented by 171st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Charles Wiley, left, and Wing First Shirt, Senior Master Sgt. William Long, right. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 7887643 VIRIN: 230507-Z-NQ177-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 20.01 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171st Wing Enlisted Recognition Program [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.